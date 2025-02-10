AMD to earn $7.7 billion in revenue in 202410.02.25
AMD reported record revenue of $7.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 24% from the same period in 2023. However, net income fell to $482 million from $667 million a year earlier.
For the full year of 2024, AMD earned $25.8 billion, up 14% on revenue, and profit rose 92% to $1.6 billion. The data center segment remains the main driver of growth, bringing in nearly $3.9 billion, up 69% from a year earlier. The PC processor division grew 58% to $2.3 billion in revenue. Embedded solutions brought in $923 million, down 13% from the previous quarter.
AMD’s gaming business, on the other hand, continues to see revenue decline. Sales in this segment fell 59% to $563 million, driven by falling demand for Sony and Microsoft consoles and its competitor’s dominance in gaming graphics cards.
The company is forecasting revenue of about $7.1 billion for the next quarter, down from its current level, but it continues to strengthen its core businesses.
