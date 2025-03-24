AMD sells unusually many graphics cards. In Japan, company’s share is 45%

AMD held an event in Japan to celebrate the release of its first 4th generation RDNA graphics cards. The event was attended by local bloggers and graphics card partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, and Sapphire.

After the keynote, a roundtable discussion was held, where AMD representatives Saki Suzuki and Yoshiaki Sato answered questions about the availability of Radeon RX 9070 (XT) graphics cards on the market. The audience was interested in what caused the shortage and when supplies were expected to increase.

According to company representatives, such high demand was unexpected, which caused a lively reaction from the audience. Yoshiaki Sato noted that AMD’s market share in Japan has reached 45%, probably referring to sales of the next generation GPU. He jokingly added that the company aims to increase this figure to 70%.

AMD continues to emphasize that the Radeon RX 9070 XT outperforms the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti by 23% in price-performance. However, in reality, these graphics cards are no longer sold at their MSRP – their cost is higher at both major retailers and official AMD partner stores.

AMD has previously officially introduced the first 4th generation RDNA graphics cards – the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. Together with them, the FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) scaling technology based on machine learning algorithms will debut.

In the new GPUs, AMD has improved ray tracing and AI performance, added an updated Media Engine and implemented support for PCI Express 5.0, HDMI 2.1b and DisplayPort 2.1a. The company continued to use GDDR6 video memory instead of GDDR7.

The Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT are based on the Navi 48 graphics processor, manufactured using 4 nm technology. The chip has 53.9 billion transistors and has an area of ​​357 mm².

According to AMD, the new graphics cards provide a comfortable gaming experience in 1440p and 4K resolutions with high graphics settings. In particular, the Radeon RX 9070 XT demonstrates a 42% increase in 4K frame rates compared to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.