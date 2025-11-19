AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor

AMD has announced the Ryzen 5 7500X3D processor, which has become an affordable representative of the line of gaming chips with 3D V-Cache technology for the AM5 platform. The novelty is positioned as a budget solution for gamers, offering high performance in games due to the increased cache memory. According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D in a number of gaming scenarios is ahead of more expensive competitor models, such as the Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF and Core i5-14600K.

The processor is built on the Zen 4 architecture, has six cores and twelve threads, a maximum clock frequency of up to 4.5 GHz, as well as 96 MB L3 cache (including 64 MB 3D V-Cache) and 6 MB L2. The TDP is 65 W, and the AM5 socket is used for installation.

According to Geekbench synthetic benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D performs just 8% slower than the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600X3D, while maintaining lower power consumption and an attractive price. This makes the processor an interesting option for mid-range builds focused on gaming performance.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D is now available at select retailers in the US and Europe for an estimated price of $270.