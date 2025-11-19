AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor  

AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor19.11.25
AMD has announced the Ryzen 5 7500X3D processor, which has become an affordable representative of the line of gaming chips with 3D V-Cache technology for the AM5 platform. The novelty is positioned as a budget solution for gamers, offering high performance in games due to the increased cache memory. According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D in a number of gaming scenarios is ahead of more expensive competitor models, such as the Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF and Core i5-14600K.
The processor is built on the Zen 4 architecture, has six cores and twelve threads, a maximum clock frequency of up to 4.5 GHz, as well as 96 MB L3 cache (including 64 MB 3D V-Cache) and 6 MB L2. The TDP is 65 W, and the AM5 socket is used for installation.
According to Geekbench synthetic benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D performs just 8% slower than the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600X3D, while maintaining lower power consumption and an attractive price. This makes the processor an interesting option for mid-range builds focused on gaming performance.
The AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D is now available at select retailers in the US and Europe for an estimated price of $270.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
The new OPPO Enco X3s truly wireless earbuds will impress not only with their logo from a leading audio company that understands acoustics, but also with their design. Let’s take a closer look.
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultrathin laptops 2025 – review of the best
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor AMD processor
AMD announced the Ryzen 5 7500X3D processor, which became an affordable representative of the line of gaming chips with 3D V-Cache technology for the AM5 platform
Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car Audi
In 2026, Audi will debut in Formula 1 for the first time with its own works team and its own powerplant developed in Germany.
AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor
Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car
Internet stopped. Cloudflare outage on November 18 broke hundreds of websites, including McDonald’s kiosks
Xiaomi G27Qi 2026 with 200Hz and HDR400 support costs €200
Hybrid Porsches will get special electric motor
WhatsApp will add chat integration from other messengers
Google will still allow you to install apps in APKs
Android games will appear on Steam
OpenAI introduced GPT-5.1 – added fast or smart response options
Study: 70% of teenagers in Ukraine use AI
Apple iPhone Pocket – $230 iPhone sock
Virtual Instruments has released transparent monitor
AI can’t fake toxicity – new Turing test
Boeing trains pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator