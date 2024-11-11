AMD has overtaken Intel for the first time in server processor sales

AMD has overtaken Intel in revenue for the first time in the data center (data center) processor market, a significant development given Intel’s years of dominance in the field. In the third quarter of this year, AMD earned $3.549 billion in the data center segment, while Intel’s revenue was $3.3 billion. Such dynamics is due to the increasing popularity of AMD EPYC processors, which have gained competitive advantages over Intel Xeon.

Intel is forced to offer its server chips at significant discounts to maintain its market position, which has led to shrinking profits. Despite this, the company hopes to recover thanks to the line of Granite Rapids processors, in particular the flagship 128-core Intel Xeon 6980P, which costs $17,800.

Against this backdrop, NVIDIA maintains a strong lead in the data center component market, particularly with its compute GPUs and networking chips used for artificial intelligence. In the third quarter of 2024, NVIDIA earned $3.668 billion from networking products and $22.604 billion from GPUs, significantly more than AMD and Intel combined. In the first half of the year, sales of GPUs for AI and high-performance computing brought NVIDIA almost $42 billion, and this figure is expected to increase in the second half of the year.