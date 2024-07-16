AMD bought Silo AI, the largest private AI laboratory in Europe, for $665 million

AMD has decided to strengthen its position in the field of artificial intelligence by acquiring the Finnish company Silo AI, the largest private AI laboratory in Europe. Silo AI is engaged in the development of specialized models, platforms and ready-made solutions in the field of artificial intelligence. The amount of the deal was 665 million dollars.

Silo AI CEO Peter Sarlin will continue to lead his team of researchers and engineers, now part of the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group. AMD plans to complete the transaction by the end of this year.

Since 2010, part of the Silo AI team has been creating artificial intelligence solutions used by organizations around the world. Silo AI was founded in 2017 to attract world-class experts in the field of AI and enable corporations to implement advanced AI technologies with the help of these experts. Silo AI company from Helsinki (Finland). The range of clients spans various markets, including Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever. In addition, Silo AI builds state-of-the-art open source multilingual LLMs such as Poro and Viking on AMD platforms in addition to its SiloGen model platform.