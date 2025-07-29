Amazon introduces children’s E-book and color Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon has introduced two new Kindle e-readers – a simplified Colorsoft version for $250 and a special children’s modification Colorsoft Kids for $270. Both models have 7-inch color screens, like the older version for $279, but offer a reduced amount of memory – only 16 GB instead of 32. This allowed to reduce the cost, but potentially limits the user, especially if you read a lot of manga or graphic novels.

The new Kindle Colorsoft has a warm adjustable backlight, holds a charge for up to eight weeks and charges via USB-C, although there is no support for wireless charging. The user will receive a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited in the package. In general, the model is technically in line with the standards of other devices in the Kindle series, in particular, the Paperwhite, which also has 16 GB of memory.

Kindle Colorsoft

7-inch color display,

adjustable warm backlight,

battery life up to 8 weeks,

Kindle Unlimited support (includes 3 months of a subscription that normally costs $12 per month).

The Colorsoft Kids edition combines a color display with the functionality of the Kindle Kids and Paperwhite Kids models. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, two protective cases of your choice, a two-year warranty, and the same battery and charging port as the adult model. Compared to the basic Kindle Kids, which has a 6-inch screen, the new product looks like a better deal for users who value a larger display and color graphics.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids

The Kids Edition costs $270 and combines Colorsoft functionality with features from the Kindle Kids line:

7-inch color screen (like the Paperwhite Kids),

16 GB of storage,

USB-C charging,

Up to 8 weeks of battery life,

Choose a colorful case,

1 year Amazon Kids+ subscription,

2 years extended warranty.

The models are already available on Amazon. Recall that last year the company showed four new Kindles – a color version of Colorsoft, an updated Paperwhite, a premium Scribe with note support and a compact Kindle 12th generation. However, after the release of the first Colorsoft, some users complained about a yellow stripe on the display. Amazon acknowledged the problem and said that it was fixed by updating the software and calibrating the screen.