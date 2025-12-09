Amazon announces new Kindle Scribe e-books and first color Kindle Scribe Colorsoft   

Amazon announces new Kindle Scribe e-books and first color Kindle Scribe Colorsoft09.12.25
Amazon has announced the release date of its new Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft e-readers. Both models will go on sale on December 10, and the company presented them as the most noticeable update to the Kindle line in recent years.
The updated Kindle Scribe received an 11-inch anti-glare display and a noticeably redesigned design. The thickness of the case is 5.4 mm, the weight is about 400 g. Amazon notes that the new quad-core chip and Oxide display made the reader 40% faster when writing and scrolling pages. The glass surface has a textured coating that simulates the friction of paper, so that handwriting looks and feels more natural. The backlit version will go on sale on December 10 with a price starting at $ 500, and the non-backlit version will be released in early 2026 for $ 430.
A separate version – Kindle Scribe Colorsoft – attracts attention with a color display based on new technology that allows you to display soft tones without the typical LCD for eye fatigue. The model has received a special engine for improved color, optimized handwriting rendering and a new shader for artistic tools. The reader supports 10 pen colors and five highlighter shades. The starting price is from $630.
Both readers work with an updated interface for quick access to notes, documents and the library. During 2026, Amazon plans to add integration with Alexa+ for sending notes and receiving explanations using AI. Among the new intelligent functions are “Story Up to This Point”, which briefly retells what you have read, and “Ask This Book”, which will allow you to ask questions about the plot without the risk of encountering spoilers.
