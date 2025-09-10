Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smart watch has AMOLED display, flashlight and 25 days battery life

Amazfit has officially announced its new flagship rugged smartwatch, the T-Rex 3 Pro. After rumors and leaks, the device has made its debut in Europe. The watch is available in three colors and two case sizes – 44 mm and 48 mm.

The younger version is equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, the older one is 1.5-inch. In both cases, a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits is claimed, which is a thousand times more than the previous generation. The display is covered with sapphire glass, resistant to shocks and scratches.

The autonomy of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro depends on the model: the 44 mm version has a 640 mAh battery and works up to 19 days with standard use, and the 48 mm version with a 700 mAh battery can work up to 25 days.

The smartwatch case is made with a titanium bezel and buttons, which emphasizes the tactical design. The built-in flashlight can be used as a regular light source or to send an SOS signal. Bluetooth calls are also supported – a microphone and speakers are provided for this.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro offers over 180 sports modes, advanced GPS navigation with support for six satellite systems and new BioCharge Energy technology for monitoring the state of the body.

The 48 mm model in Tactical Black is already available in Europe for €399.90. The Black/Gold variants will go on sale on September 25, 2025, with the 44mm versions in Black/Gold and Gold/Gray coming later at a similar price.