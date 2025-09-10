Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smart watch has AMOLED display, flashlight and 25 days battery life10.09.25
Amazfit has officially announced its new flagship rugged smartwatch, the T-Rex 3 Pro. After rumors and leaks, the device has made its debut in Europe. The watch is available in three colors and two case sizes – 44 mm and 48 mm.
The younger version is equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, the older one is 1.5-inch. In both cases, a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits is claimed, which is a thousand times more than the previous generation. The display is covered with sapphire glass, resistant to shocks and scratches.
The autonomy of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro depends on the model: the 44 mm version has a 640 mAh battery and works up to 19 days with standard use, and the 48 mm version with a 700 mAh battery can work up to 25 days.
The smartwatch case is made with a titanium bezel and buttons, which emphasizes the tactical design. The built-in flashlight can be used as a regular light source or to send an SOS signal. Bluetooth calls are also supported – a microphone and speakers are provided for this.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro offers over 180 sports modes, advanced GPS navigation with support for six satellite systems and new BioCharge Energy technology for monitoring the state of the body.
The 48 mm model in Tactical Black is already available in Europe for €399.90. The Black/Gold variants will go on sale on September 25, 2025, with the 44mm versions in Black/Gold and Gold/Gray coming later at a similar price.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smart watch has AMOLED display, flashlight and 25 days battery life Amazfit smart watches
The autonomy of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro depends on the model: the 44 mm version has a 640 mAh battery and works up to 19 days, and the 48 mm version with a 700 mAh battery – up to 25 days.
iPhone 17 unveiled: from 256 GB, 120 Hz display and new camera. Prices from $799 iPhone smartphone world events
iPhone 17 features an enlarged 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smart watch has AMOLED display, flashlight and 25 days battery life
Anker Soundcore Work – AI voice recorder for transcribing and summarizing interviews
Apple iPhone Air – company’s thinnest and toughest smartphone?
IFA 2025: new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9955HX3D and trio of monitors
Porsche introduces wireless charging for electric cars
Samsung 9100 Pro – SSD with up to 8 TB capacity and write speeds of up to 13400 MB/s
NVIDIA controls 94% of the discrete graphics card market
Acer Iconia X12 and Iconia X14 – new series of versatile tablets
Electric BMW iX3 has 800 km range
IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex – laptop with rotating display
Adobe Premiere is coming to iPhone and will be free