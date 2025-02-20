Amazfit T-Rex 3 gets music control and new training modes

Amazfit has released an update for its T-Rex 3 smartwatch, software version 3.5.4.8. The update includes several new features and improvements. One of them is the Audio Control app, which allows you to control music playback on a connected smartphone from the watch. A new type of workout has also been added – the ski simulator, which records indicators such as distance traveled and frequency of movements.

In addition, the fishing function has been improved: now users can track the GPS coordinates of the location of their fishing rod, which helps to find the best places for fishing. Muscle strengthening training has also been improved, allowing you to make changes more easily during breaks.

Other innovations include the ability to import routes via the Zepp app and display control points on the watch screen during training. The system of notifications that appear during training has also been improved. However, the problem with rapid battery drain that occurred after the previous update has not yet been resolved.

The update is available for download via the Zepp application, in the “Profile” section, “Amazfit T-Rex 3”, “System Update”. The update file size is 13.47 MB. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch is also available on Amazon in three colors (including a new Haze Grey shade) for $ 279.99.

Amazfit has also announced the launch of a new version of the T-Rex 3 Haze Gray smartwatch in Europe, including the UK, France and Italy. This is the third color of the device after the Lava red and Onyx black introduced last year. The model was released in the US in January and is now available for European buyers.

The T-Rex 3 Haze Gray has a stylish silver steel bezel and a light gray case, complemented by a matching silicone strap. Although the design has been updated, the technical specifications have remained unchanged. The watch is equipped with a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. They can work up to three weeks on a single charge with normal use or up to 42 hours in precise GPS mode.

The smartwatch supports six satellite navigation systems and offers more than 170 training modes. There’s also NFC for contactless payments and useful widgets like a water reminder and Sonos music control. Of particular note is the Zepp Flow voice assistant, which helps you reply to text messages and provides personalized training plans via the Zepp AI coach.

The new watch is priced at £279.00/€299.90, the same as the previous models. The device will be available from February 18, and buyers who purchase the T-Rex 3 Haze Gray by the end of February will receive a free pair of Amazfit Up headphones (worth £44.90/€49.90).