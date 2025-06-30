Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen

Amazfit has announced a new gadget – Helio Strap. This is a fitness tracker without a display, designed for professional athletes and those who regularly engage in physical activity.

The weight of the Amazfit Helio Strap is only 20 grams, which makes it almost invisible when worn. The tracker provides 24-hour monitoring of the body’s condition and physical activity.

The main feature is the BioCharge system, which assesses the user’s energy level in real time and helps to build a balance between training and recovery. The device supports 27 sports modes, including HYROX – a format of high-intensity fitness competitions.

Helio Strap monitors heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress level. The declared autonomy reaches 10 days. The tracker has water protection according to the 5 ATM standard and supports magnetic charging.

The gadget integrates with the Zepp app and can be used in conjunction with other Amazfit devices, including the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Ring.

The Helio Strap is already on sale in China, with an estimated price of $100. An international launch is expected in the near future.