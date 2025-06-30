Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen30.06.25
Amazfit has announced a new gadget – Helio Strap. This is a fitness tracker without a display, designed for professional athletes and those who regularly engage in physical activity.
The weight of the Amazfit Helio Strap is only 20 grams, which makes it almost invisible when worn. The tracker provides 24-hour monitoring of the body’s condition and physical activity.
The main feature is the BioCharge system, which assesses the user’s energy level in real time and helps to build a balance between training and recovery. The device supports 27 sports modes, including HYROX – a format of high-intensity fitness competitions.
Helio Strap monitors heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress level. The declared autonomy reaches 10 days. The tracker has water protection according to the 5 ATM standard and supports magnetic charging.
The gadget integrates with the Zepp app and can be used in conjunction with other Amazfit devices, including the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Ring.
The Helio Strap is already on sale in China, with an estimated price of $100. An international launch is expected in the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen Amazfit fitness-tracker
The main feature of the Amazfit Helio Strap is the BioCharge system, which assesses the user’s energy level in real time.
YouTube broadcasts will be available for users aged 16 and over YouTube
YouTube introduces new age restrictions for users who want to live stream
Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen
YouTube broadcasts will be available for users aged 16 and over
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell on Snapdragon 8 Elite costs from €715
Tesla sales in Europe fall during 5 last months
Xiaomi SU7 electric car mistakenly identifies Chinese people sleeping while driving
Xiaomi YU7 has 690 hp, up to 835 km of range. Cost start at $35,300
Atari 2600 game console beats ChatGPT at chess
Xiaomi Mi Band 10 will have ceramic case version
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops officially unveiled
Intel going to close its automotive division