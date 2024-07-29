Alphabet earned $84.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Annual growth – 14%

Alphabet announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 with revenue of $84.72 billion, up 14% from $74.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $27.43 billion and net income was $23.62 billion, also well above last year’s figure of $18.37 billion. In the previous quarter, revenue was $80.5 billion dollars, and the net profit was 23.66 billion dollars.

YouTube advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $8.66 billion, compared to $7.67 billion in the same period last year. Cloud segment (Cloud) showed revenue of $10.35 billion , compared to $8.03 billion a year earlier. Google’s Subscriptions, Platforms and Devices segment, which includes hardware, the Play Store and YouTube’s non-advertising revenue, reached $9.31 billion, up from $8.14 billion last year.