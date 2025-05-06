All new Huawei computers will switch to HarmonyOS instead of Windows

In May, Huawei will end its cooperation with Microsoft and stop using the Windows operating system on its computers. The decision not to renew the license agreement was made by the Chinese corporation. Instead, Huawei devices will run its own operating system – HarmonyOS.

Earlier, the head of Huawei’s consumer electronics division, Yu Chengdong, said that the company’s smartphones have completely switched to HarmonyOS, and further use of third-party platforms is not planned. Now a similar course has been taken with regard to computer equipment.

It is expected that the dates for the official launch of the desktop version of HarmonyOS will be announced in early May. The first stage involves the use of emulators, which will allow running programs developed for Windows and simplify the transition to the new operating system.

In the second stage, Huawei plans to abandon emulation: developers will create separate versions of programs specifically for HarmonyOS. As the company specifies, the structure of applications will be close to mobile solutions, which will facilitate the adaptation process for both users and developers.

Huawei’s goal is to form a single ecosystem of devices and software by analogy with the model implemented by Apple.