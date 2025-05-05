Alienware AW3425DW – 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with 240 Hz QD-OLED panel05.05.25
Alienware has announced the new AW3425DW gaming monitor, equipped with a 34.2-inch curved QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen has a curvature radius of 1800R, which is designed to increase visual comfort during prolonged use and viewing of content.
The Alienware AW3425DW is based on a second-generation QD-OLED matrix with a graphene radiator, which provides improved heat dissipation and protection against pixel burn-in. The refresh rate is 240 Hz, and the declared response time is 0.03 ms. The monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies, designed to eliminate image tearing.
The device supports HDR content with a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits (in a 3% window) and a standard SDR brightness of 250 nits. The color gamut corresponds to DCI-P3, 10-bit color depth is provided.
The set of interfaces includes two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a USB hub with Type-A, Type-B and USB-C connectors (with a power of up to 15 W). All video inputs support full resolution at a frequency of 240 Hz.
The design is made in the AW30 corporate style with Interstellar Indigo color and AlienFX backlighting, which is configurable via the Alienware Command Center software. The screen has an anti-glare coating that allows you to maintain color reproduction in outdoor lighting conditions.
In the US, the Alienware AW3425DW costs $799.99, while in China it is around $900. The monitor is available for order on Dell’s official website. Information on the start of international sales has not yet been provided.
