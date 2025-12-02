Alibaba introduces smart glasses with replaceable batteries

Alibaba introduces smart glasses with replaceable batteries02.12.25
Alibaba has introduced Quark AI Glasses smart glasses equipped with Qwen artificial intelligence systems to the Chinese market. Buyers were offered three modifications of the flagship S1 series with two displays and three versions of the G1 with a camera. The lines differ in colors and types of lenses.
All device variants are closely related to Alibaba Qwen AI models and the Qwen App application. Control is available via the Hey Qwen voice command or by touching the sensor. Users can receive reference information, translate text, set reminders, use navigation or enable teleprompter mode. The glasses interact with Alibaba services and a number of Chinese platforms.
Smart glasses from Alibaba
Alibaba Quark AI Glasses S1 is estimated at approximately $540. This version is designed for long-term wear and is equipped with two micro-OLED displays, a pair of processors and an updated bone conduction audio transmission system. The model has a dual-battery design with battery replacement, which, according to the company, provides up to a day of operation.
The S1 supports 0.6-second photo shooting, 3K video recording and further image enhancement to 4K using AI. The company also emphasizes the quality of shooting in low light thanks to Quark Super Raw technology.
The Quark AI Glasses G1 cost from $ 270. They weigh 40 grams, and in terms of basic capabilities they are close to the S1 version, except for the lack of displays.
According to Bloomberg, international versions of the device should appear next year, and some models are planned to be released on trading platforms such as AliExpress.
