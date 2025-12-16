  

Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster

16.12.25

Повітряна тривога app

 

Ukraine is launching an updated air raid warning system that will operate on a district basis. As reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the new model has already been tested in 13 regions and is now being implemented throughout the country, with the exception of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

 

According to Svyrydenko, the differentiation of signals will allow reducing the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no immediate threat at a particular moment. This approach, she noted, has long been requested by business representatives and local authorities, since long alarms led to downtime in the work of enterprises.

 

The test results showed a noticeable reduction in the duration of alarms, especially in frontline and central regions. The greatest effect was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where communities received more than a hundred additional days without alarms in total. In the Sumy region, this figure was about fifty days, and in some areas of the Kharkiv region – more than a month.

 

The transmission of the signal from the Air Force to emergency services has also been optimized. Now this process takes from 8 to 15 seconds instead of several minutes, which increases the speed of response to threats.

 

You can monitor air alert messages through the Ajax Systems application, available for download on Google Play and the App Store. The authorities also reminded that since July the application sends a message every day at 9:00 for a minute of silence in memory of those who died as a result of Russian aggression.


