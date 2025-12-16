Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster   

Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster16.12.25
Ukraine is launching an updated air raid warning system that will operate on a district basis. As reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the new model has already been tested in 13 regions and is now being implemented throughout the country, with the exception of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
According to Svyrydenko, the differentiation of signals will allow reducing the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no immediate threat at a particular moment. This approach, she noted, has long been requested by business representatives and local authorities, since long alarms led to downtime in the work of enterprises.
The test results showed a noticeable reduction in the duration of alarms, especially in frontline and central regions. The greatest effect was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where communities received more than a hundred additional days without alarms in total. In the Sumy region, this figure was about fifty days, and in some areas of the Kharkiv region – more than a month.
The transmission of the signal from the Air Force to emergency services has also been optimized. Now this process takes from 8 to 15 seconds instead of several minutes, which increases the speed of response to threats.
You can monitor air alert messages through the Ajax Systems application, available for download on Google Play and the App Store. The authorities also reminded that since July the application sends a message every day at 9:00 for a minute of silence in memory of those who died as a result of Russian aggression.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster events in Ukraine update war
Differentiation of signals will allow to reduce the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no immediate threat at a particular moment.
Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music will block Russian music in Ukraine events in Ukraine music service war
Ukraine is preparing to introduce restrictions on listening to music by Russian artists on popular streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and other platforms.
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call
New AI OpenAI GPT-5.2 outperforms human experts in 70% of tasks: is the end of humanity near?
Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features
Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15
Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT