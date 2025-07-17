AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic17.07.25
Google has begun testing an AI-powered feature to automatically summarize news stories in the Discover mobile feed for iOS and Android.
In the current version of Discover, users only see the headline, image, and source name. As part of the test, some users have begun to notice short AI-powered tips below headlines. These texts are generated based on information from multiple sources and provide a generalized idea of the topic without requiring a link.
What’s changing for readers and media
For users, the innovation can make it easier to familiarize themselves with the content of the materials, especially in situations where context is important, not details.
However, for news sites, such automation can be a problem: if the user gets the main information directly in the feed, they are less likely to click through to the source site. And this already leads to the fact that sites do not receive enough traffic, so some of the information from them is displayed as an AI answer in search results.
Other interface updates
In addition to AI suggestions, Google has changed the location of the “Save” button, which adds a publication to the reading list. It is now available directly from the main Discover screen, without having to open an additional menu. This change is designed to simplify navigation and make saving materials more convenient.
It is not yet known when (and if at all) the new functionality will be available to a wide audience. Google traditionally tests such changes on a limited group of users as part of experiments.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic Google internet search
The use of AI is already causing sites to under-receive traffic, so some of the information from them is displayed as an answer in search results.
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years computer history
In 2025, the reincarnation of the iconic home computer of the 1980s and 1990s – the Commodore 64 Ultimate – will be released on the market.
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive
EU postpones tax implementation for Apple, Google and Meta
Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems
Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed – wireless keyboard with replaceable switches
Fractal Design released the Epoch series Mid-Tower case
E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars
AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine
Kingston releases NV3 NVMe SSDs in M.2 2230 format