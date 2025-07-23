AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%23.07.25
Samsung has announced a massive expansion of AI features in its Galaxy smartphones. According to the manufacturer, about 70% of Galaxy S25 owners are already actively using the capabilities of Galaxy AI, and in the future, artificial intelligence technologies will become even more accessible.
AI popularity is growing
In an official statement, the company clarified that interest in AI tools continues to grow:
- More than half of Galaxy S25 users use Circle to Search, a feature from Google that allows you to search for information using a gesture on the screen.
- The use of AI-based photo editing features Photo Assist has doubled compared to Galaxy S24.
- Now Brief, a tool for generating short content summaries, is used by one in three Galaxy S25 owners.
- The popularity of Google Gemini chatbot among Galaxy flagship owners has tripled.
Ambitions for 2025
Samsung also shared ambitious plans: by the end of 2025, Galaxy AI tools will be available on more than 400 million devices – twice as many as the planned 200 million.
The models receive Android 15 from the start and are updated with the One UI 7 shell. Software updates are provided for up to 7 years.
The company has expanded the capabilities of the AI engine. Recognition of both the context of commands, but also their combination and layering one after another are recognized more and more correctly. At least during the presentation, an AI concierge was well demonstrated, which creates a meeting in the calendar, adds the location of the cafe there and sends a copy to the named contact. And all this, in particular, in Ukrainian, which is important. That is, some of the AI functions have already been localized, right from the moment of presentation.
AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%
