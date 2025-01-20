Adobe will let remove background and resize thousands of photos with one click20.01.25
Adobe has launched a new tool called Firefly Bulk Create, which allows you to edit tens of thousands of images at once. The service is available in beta in the Firefly web application, so far only for users in the United States.
Firefly Bulk Create offers two main functions: resizing images and editing backgrounds. Users can remove the background, replace it with another image, or set a specific color. To work with the tool, just upload images from your computer, Dropbox, or Adobe Experience Manager and perform actions with just one click.
File packages can be saved in PNG and JPEG formats, and in the future, the developers promise to add PSD support for Photoshop.
To resize images, Firefly Bulk Create offers preset parameters for advertising banners and popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. If necessary, generative artificial intelligence is used to stretch the background. However, as The Verge notes, in some cases, distortions may appear on complex backgrounds.
Since editing large batches of files requires significant computing resources, Adobe plans to make the tool a paid tool. It is assumed that access will be provided to owners of the Adobe Firefly premium plan.
Firefly Bulk Create is part of the Firefly family of tools – creative generative AI models that are integrated into Adobe’s leading applications and are available both in a separate web version and in applications.
