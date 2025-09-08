Adobe Premiere is coming to iPhone and will be free08.09.25
Adobe has announced the imminent launch of the mobile version of the Premiere video editor for iPhone. The application will be free, and its release is scheduled for September 30. The product page has already appeared in the App Store, while the company is working on a version for Android in parallel.
The mobile Premiere will receive a multi-track timeline similar to the desktop version. Users will have access to various audio formats, the ability to trim, overlay and edit video with frame accuracy. There are also automatic subtitles with the ability to style, an unlimited number of video, audio and text layers, support for 4K HDR and a number of other tools.
The application has implemented generative artificial intelligence functions. Among them are Generative Sound Effects, which allows you to create sound effects based on text prompts or using your own voice, as well as Enhance Speech, which improves the quality of recorded voice.
In addition, the mobile version integrates Adobe Firefly, which provides access to photo, video and audio resources and allows you to generate your own elements for editing based on text queries. As in the desktop version, Adobe Stock materials and Adobe Fonts will be available.
Despite the free distribution, some advanced features and additional cloud storage will remain paid. Earlier this year, Adobe introduced mobile Photoshop with artificial intelligence support and synchronization with the web version. Initially, the application appeared on iOS, and in June it became available on Android.
