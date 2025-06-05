Adobe Photoshop is now available on Android

After launching Photoshop mobile for iOS in February this year, Adobe has opened beta testing of a similar program for Android users. The new version can be downloaded from Google Play, and all features are available for free at this stage.

Photoshop mobile for Android has familiar tools from the desktop version of the program: working with layers and masks, selecting image fragments, as well as Spot Healing Brush and Magic Wand. Users can edit images with high precision, working with individual elements, as in classic Photoshop.

Among the key innovations is support for Firefly generative AI. This allows you to supplement or change images using generative fill and transform individual details of visual content. In addition, the program has integration with Adobe Stock – users can use images from the company’s library for their projects.

While the program is in beta status, Adobe does not restrict access to features. At the same time, the company has set the minimum system requirements: Android 11 and at least 6 GB of RAM. For more stable operation, it is recommended to use devices with 8 GB of RAM.

It is not yet known when the final version of the program will be released and whether it will remain free after testing is completed.