Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant28.04.25
Adobe has introduced a new AI assistant for Photoshop – a tool that can not only explain how to work with the editor’s functions, but also perform actions at the user’s request. According to Engadget, access to the assistant will be opened through the action bar, where a window will appear in the format of a chatbot. Users will be able to ask any question, from “how to cut an object” to “how to change the background color”, and the agent will give step-by-step instructions or do everything themselves with a visual demonstration.
During the presentation, Adobe showed how the AI assistant applies a color gradient to text and background. Similar capabilities will soon appear in other company products, including Premiere Pro.
In addition, Adobe announced an updated version of its Firefly platform with support for generating video, audio, images and vector graphics. First of all, the functions will appear in the web version, and later in applications for iOS and Android.
The Firefly Image Model 4 and Image Model 4 Ultra generative models have also been updated. The latter is capable of creating images with a resolution of up to 2K and, according to the company, provides one of the best implementations of human figure generation. At the same time, Adobe emphasizes that the training of the models was carried out exclusively on legal materials, without the use of copyrighted images.
Finally, Firefly has the ability to use AI from third-party developers – from OpenAI, as well as Imagen 3 and Veo 2 from Google, introduced quite recently.
Adobe announced new AI tools for its Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Premiere Pro. Photoshop has added a new feature called “Remove Distractions,” which automatically finds and removes unwanted objects, such as people or wires, with a single click. Users can now choose whether to use generative AI based on the Adobe Firefly model or non-generative AI for the Remove tools.
Adobe also updated the Firefly Image 3 model, which improves the variety and photorealism of generated images by better handling complex queries. Illustrator introduces Objects on Path, which makes it easy to snap and place objects along the path of any shape. A tool for creating layouts on 3D models is now generally available, and an improved Image Trace feature better converts bitmaps to vectors.
InDesign now has a Generative Expand tool for expanding images to fit your layout. Premiere Pro introduces Generative Extend, which uses the updated Firefly AI Video model, but is still in beta. Most features are already available to users, while some new features, such as Generative Extend in Premiere Pro, are still in beta.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant Adobe artificial intelligence
Adobe showed off how an AI assistant applies a color gradient to text and backgrounds. Similar capabilities will soon be available in other Adobe products, including Premiere Pro.
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating Google Samsung
Google has changed plans to use Samsung’s HBM3E chips for its AI servers and, according to the latest data, has switched to products from another manufacturer
Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating
Meta will try to reduce the amount of spam in the Facebook feed
Razer Pro Click V2 is the company’s first vertical mouse
Figment – an ascetic console with an E Ink screen for text games
Honor GT Pro – a smartphone with performance like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but half the price
Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists
It turned out that the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 thermal gel can leak when the video card is installed vertically (updated)
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan
OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it
Intel will cut more than 20,000 job positions
US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%
Reserve+ application will warn about the “wanted” status