Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant

Adobe announced new AI tools for its Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Premiere Pro. Photoshop has added a new feature called “Remove Distractions,” which automatically finds and removes unwanted objects, such as people or wires, with a single click. Users can now choose whether to use generative AI based on the Adobe Firefly model or non-generative AI for the Remove tools.

Adobe also updated the Firefly Image 3 model, which improves the variety and photorealism of generated images by better handling complex queries. Illustrator introduces Objects on Path, which makes it easy to snap and place objects along the path of any shape. A tool for creating layouts on 3D models is now generally available, and an improved Image Trace feature better converts bitmaps to vectors.

InDesign now has a Generative Expand tool for expanding images to fit your layout. Premiere Pro introduces Generative Extend, which uses the updated Firefly AI Video model, but is still in beta. Most features are already available to users, while some new features, such as Generative Extend in Premiere Pro, are still in beta.