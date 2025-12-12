Adobe apps will appear directly in ChatGPT

Adobe has started integrating Photoshop, Acrobat and Express applications into ChatGPT, which gives users the opportunity to perform basic tasks right in the chat window for free. Now you can edit photos, create invitations or work with documents by simply describing the desired result in text.

To use Adobe applications in ChatGPT, just specify the name of the desired service, for example, Adobe Photoshop, upload the file and describe the action to be performed. This can be blurring the background, applying a filter or changing the brightness settings. After activating the tool, you do not need to re-enter its name until the user switches to another.

Despite the fact that the built-in versions of the programs have limited functions, their capabilities are enough to perform common tasks. In Photoshop inside ChatGPT, you can edit selected fragments of the image, change the brightness, contrast or exposure, as well as apply various visual effects.

In Adobe Express, users have access to a wide collection of ready-made designs, among which you can choose the desired template. After selecting the layout, you can edit text elements, replace images, and add animation.

Working with PDF is implemented through Adobe Acrobat. In the chatbot, you can edit documents, extract text and tables, merge and organize files, reduce their size, or convert without losing quality. If necessary, sensitive data can be deleted.

Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat for ChatGPT are already available to users around the world in the web version, as well as on PC and iOS. Adobe Express also works on Android, and Photoshop and Acrobat support for this system should appear later.

Previously, it was reported that OpenAI began connecting third-party applications to the chatbot in early October 2025. Among the first integrations were Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Canva.