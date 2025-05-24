Acer’s new electric scooters are already on sale in Ukraine24.05.25
Acer has officially introduced a new model of electric scooter in Ukraine – eScooter Series 5 Select (AES035). This is the flagship of the line, focused on urban mobility, power and resistance to intensive use. The starting price of the new product is 29,200 hryvnias.
What does Acer eScooter Series 5 Select offer
The scooter is equipped with a 500-watt motor with a peak power of up to 913 W, which provides a maximum speed of 25 km/h and the ability to overcome slopes of up to 23 degrees – for example, slopes in Kyiv. The built-in 16 A·h lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 60 km. The kit includes an energy recovery system, cruise control and four driving modes, including “sports” for a more dynamic ride.
The body is made of aluminum, the weight of the device is 20.5 kg, and the maximum permissible load is up to 120 kg. The model has IPX5 moisture protection, front disc brakes with spring suspension, rear e-ABS brakes, as well as bright LED optics and a sound signal.
The scooter can be synchronized with the Acer eMobility application, which allows you to:
- lock the wheels remotely (eLock function),
- track the trip route,
- update the device firmware.
Dimensions and specifications of the Acer eScooter Series 5 Select
- Size when unfolded: 57×118×126 cm
- When folded: 57×118×56 cm
- Net/gross weight: 20.46 / 24.86 kg
- Motor power: 36 V / 500 W
- Torque: up to 29 Nm
- Charging: 5–6 hours
- Connectivity: Bluetooth
- Wheels: 10-inch tubeless pneumatic
The Acer Series 5 Select is the third model in the Acer electric scooter line, after the Series 3 Advance and Series 5 Advance. Compared to previous models, the new model has an increased range, a more powerful engine and improved handling.
Acer Series 5 Select is the third model in Acer's electric scooter line, following the Series 3 Advance and Series 5 Advance
