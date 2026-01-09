Acer Veriton – new line of devices with mini AI station and powerful Tower PC

At CES 2026, Acer announced five new Veriton desktop systems aimed at corporate and business users. The updated lineup includes a compact workstation based on the AMD platform, two all-in-one monoblocks based on Intel processors, a classic productive Tower PC, and a more affordable solution designed for small and medium businesses.

Acer Veriton line devices

One of the key innovations was the compact Veriton RA100 AI workstation with dimensions of 203×192×70 mm. The model is addressed to designers, engineers, developers of solutions in the field of artificial intelligence and representatives of creative professions. The system is built on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, which provides up to 50 TOPS of neural processor performance and up to 60 TFLOPS in general-purpose tasks. Such characteristics allow you to run local AI models with processing up to 120 billion parameters. The Veriton RA100 AI supports up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 4 TB of solid-state drives, offers three operating modes – from quiet to maximum performance – and is equipped with modern Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and Ethernet 2.5 network ports.

Acer Veriton All-in-Ones

In the all-in-one segment, Acer introduced the Veriton Vero 4000 and Veriton Vero 6000 models. Both devices are made in an all-in-one format and are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 200 series processors with integrated graphics. The systems support up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The all-in-ones have a 23.8-inch touchscreen display with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, as well as a 5-megapixel infrared camera with a mechanical shutter. The devices comply with the military standard MIL-STD-810H and are EPEAT Gold and EnergyStar 9.0 certified. The equipment also includes stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless modules, a TPM 2.0 security module and a Kensington lock. The Veriton Vero 6000 model additionally supports the Intel vPro platform, focused on centralized management and enhanced protection of corporate infrastructure.

For small and medium businesses, Acer has prepared the Veriton 2000 all-in-one. It is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 series 200 processors, supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory and NVMe drives with a capacity of up to 1 TB. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules are responsible for wireless connectivity. In terms of other characteristics, the Veriton 2000 largely repeats the older models of the Vero series, retaining a similar approach to design and equipment.

Top Acer Veriton devices

Separately, the Veriton 2000 Large Tower system was shown, focused on scenarios with increased performance requirements. Inside, an Intel Core Ultra 9 series 200 processor and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card based on Blackwell architecture with a claimed performance of up to 1801 AI TOPS are installed. The PC supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 2 TB, and is also equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 interfaces. The model has received Energy Star and EPEAT Bronze certification, which indicates compliance with energy efficiency and environmental standards.

Acer reported that all presented Veriton family systems will go on sale in the European market during the first quarter of 2026. Information on the cost of new desktop PCs will be announced later.