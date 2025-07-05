Acer Swift Edge 14 AI with Intel Lunar Lake processors goes on sale in Ukraine

Acer’s laptop lineup has been expanded with the new Swift Edge 14 AI (SFE14-51/T) ultrabook. The new product is built on the Intel Lunar Lake platform and features a compact magnesium-aluminum alloy body, weighs less than 1 kg and has expanded support for Copilot+ AI functions.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI is available in two configurations:

with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor and 16 GB of RAM;

with an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V and 32 GB of RAM.

Both versions use MoP (Memory on Package) memory – LPDDR5X chips are embedded directly into the PCB next to the processor. For data storage, a 1TB NVMe SSD (PCIe 4.0 x4) is installed.

Particular attention is paid to the display: ​​a 14-inch OLED touch screen with a resolution of 2880×1880 pixels, a frequency of 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification is installed here.

Also announced are anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass Matte Pro, a fingerprint scanner, a Wi-Fi 7 module and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. A 65 Wh battery provides up to 21 hours of battery life.

In Ukraine, the model with Core Ultra 7 costs from UAH 76,699, and the version with Core Ultra 9 – from UAH 87,999.