Acer Swift Edge 14 AI – compact laptop with Intel Core Ultra 921.05.25
At Computex 2025, Acer introduced its new flagship laptop, the Swift Edge 14 AI. The device combines compactness, low weight and productive components focused on working with artificial intelligence within the framework of the Copilot+ platform integrated into Windows 11.
The laptop case is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy, which allowed to reduce the weight to 990 grams. According to the manufacturer, the Swift Edge 14 AI can last up to 21 hours. The keyboard with a Soft-Touch coating is designed for long-term use, reducing the load during prolonged work.
The Swift Edge 14 AI is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels. Depending on the configuration, the laptop can use the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor or the more productive Core Ultra 9 288V model. The integrated Intel Arc 140V is responsible for the graphics.
The maximum amount of RAM is 32 GB of LPDDR5X standard, and the built-in storage can reach 1 TB based on NVMe SSD. Battery capacity is up to 65 W * h. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless interfaces are supported.
Among the connectors are two USB-C with support for USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, as well as a combined audio jack. The cost and start date of sales of the Swift Edge 14 AI have not yet been disclosed.
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is equipped with the MediaTek NPU 790 and supports language and multimodal models.
