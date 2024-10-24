Acer released suitcases for laptops and clothes in Ukraine24.10.24
Acer is expanding its range of accessories, presenting new suitcases on wheels in Ukraine. These models have a stylish design, functionality and reliability. They are designed to transport things, but have special compartments for laptops.
Features of new products:
- Design – front opening provides easy access to things.
- Space distribution – the 1:9 concept allows you to store your laptop and things separately.
- Dual wheels – rotate 360 degrees, ensuring smooth sliding.
- TSA code locks – meet international security standards.
Models:
- Acer Barcelona 20” – made of ecological plastic, has a volume of 40 l (expandable to 45 l). Available in five colors.
- Predator Streetstyle 20″ – suitable for hand luggage, made of polycarbonate with an aluminum frame.
- Predator Streetstyle 25″ – 65 L volume, with several sections for storage.
- Predator Robust 22” – has a strong body with an aluminum frame and a built-in clothes hanger.
Prices of cases for PCs from Acer:
- Acer Barcelona 20” (GP.LUG11.009) – from UAH 8,999
- Acer Predator Streetstyle 20″ (GP.BAG11.003) – from UAH 11,999
- Acer Predator Streetstyle 25″ (GP.BAG11.004) – from UAH 14,899
- Acer Predator Robust 22” (GP.BAG11.009) – from UAH 15,999
