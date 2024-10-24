Acer released suitcases for laptops and clothes in Ukraine

Acer is expanding its range of accessories, presenting new suitcases on wheels in Ukraine. These models have a stylish design, functionality and reliability. They are designed to transport things, but have special compartments for laptops.

Features of new products:

Design – front opening provides easy access to things. Space distribution – the 1:9 concept allows you to store your laptop and things separately. Dual wheels – rotate 360 ​​degrees, ensuring smooth sliding. TSA code locks – meet international security standards.

Models:

Acer Barcelona 20" – made of ecological plastic, has a volume of 40 l (expandable to 45 l). Available in five colors.

Predator Streetstyle 20″ – suitable for hand luggage, made of polycarbonate with an aluminum frame.

Predator Streetstyle 25″ – 65 L volume, with several sections for storage.

Predator Robust 22" – has a strong body with an aluminum frame and a built-in clothes hanger.

Prices of cases for PCs from Acer: