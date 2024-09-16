Acer Predator GX850 is an 850-watt SFX format power supply16.09.24
Acer continues to expand its range of computer components, releasing the first power supply unit Predator GX850. This model, made in a compact SFX format, offers a power of 850 W and complies with modern ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.1 standards. The power supply is equipped with a 12VHPWR-connector with 12+4 pins for powering high-performance video cards, which makes it an ideal solution for powerful gaming PCs.
Acer Predator GX850 received 80 Plus Gold certification. Internal cooling is provided by a 92 mm ball bearing fan that operates in passive mode at up to 20% load, ensuring quiet operation at light loads.
The dimensions of the device are 125 x 100 x 63.5 mm, which allows you to install it in compact cases. Although the exact price of Acer Predator GX850 has not been announced, according to overseas stores, it will vary between 130-140 dollars.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Acer Predator GX850 is an 850-watt SFX format power supplyAcer power supply unit
Acer Predator GX850 received 80 Plus Gold certification. Internal cooling is provided by a 92 mm fan on a ball bearing
Edifier Stax Spirit S10 TWS earphones have IP54 protection and support 7 audio codecsBluetooth earphones edifier
Edifier Stax Spirit S10 supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and multipoint connection technology using Bluetooth 5.4, as well as a wide range of audio codecs