Acer Predator GX850 is an 850-watt SFX format power supply

Acer continues to expand its range of computer components, releasing the first power supply unit Predator GX850. This model, made in a compact SFX format, offers a power of 850 W and complies with modern ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.1 standards. The power supply is equipped with a 12VHPWR-connector with 12+4 pins for powering high-performance video cards, which makes it an ideal solution for powerful gaming PCs.

Acer Predator GX850 received 80 Plus Gold certification. Internal cooling is provided by a 92 mm ball bearing fan that operates in passive mode at up to 20% load, ensuring quiet operation at light loads.

The dimensions of the device are 125 x 100 x 63.5 mm, which allows you to install it in compact cases. Although the exact price of Acer Predator GX850 has not been announced, according to overseas stores, it will vary between 130-140 dollars.