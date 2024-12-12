Acer Nitro Intel Arc B – new graphics cards for 1080p and 1440p gaming

Acer has introduced two new Nitro Intel Arc B series graphics cards, designed for gamers who prefer 1080p and 1440p resolutions. The lineup includes the Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC with 10 GB of video memory and the Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC with 12 GB. Both devices are based on the Xe2 architecture with increased core performance, making them an excellent choice for modern games.

The cards support DirectX 12 Ultimate technologies, including ray tracing, mesh shaders and variable frame rate shading, which provides more realistic graphics. Thanks to Intel Xe Frame Generation, the gameplay is smoother, and Intel Xe Low Latency technology reduces delays between the player’s actions and their display on the screen.

The FrostBlade cooling system ensures effective heat dissipation at low noise levels, and the aluminum back panel improves thermal efficiency and gives the design additional rigidity.

These cards are not only suitable for gaming, but also for multimedia work. Acceleration of media processing is achieved thanks to the dual media transcoder, supporting a variety of formats.

The new Nitro Intel Arc B models provide gamers and content creators with a reliable and productive tool for work and entertainment.