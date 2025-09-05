Acer at IFA 2025: Acer Swift 16 AI on Intel Panther Lake processors and Predator Helios and Nitro V update

Acer introduced an updated line of laptops at IFA 2025, covering both lightweight models for work and mobility, and gaming solutions with maximum performance. The new products received modern AMD and Intel platforms, as well as NVIDIA RTX 50 series graphics cards.

The company paid special attention to the Acer Swift 16 AI model – this is the first Acer laptop with Intel’s new generation Panther Lake processors. The device received the world’s largest touch touchpad with tactile feedback and stylus support, as well as an updated keyboard.

Acer Swift 16 AI

This is the first Acer laptop based on Intel Panther Lake processors. It features the world’s largest touchpad with haptic feedback and stylus support, as well as an updated keyboard.

Display: 16″ OLED, 3K, 120 Hz

RAM: up to 32 GB LPDDR5X

Ports: 2×USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB-A, HDMI, microSD, headphone jack

Wireless modules: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6

Release date to be announced later, expected after the Panther Lake presentation at CES 2026.

Acer Swift Air 16

The company’s lightest and thinnest laptop, weighing less than 1 kg with a 16″ screen diagonal.

Display: AMOLED WQXGA

Platform: AMD Ryzen AI 300 (up to Ryzen AI 7350)

RAM: up to 32 GB LPDDR5

SSD: up to 1TB PCIe Gen4

Sales start in Europe – November 2025, price from €999.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514

Acer’s first Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor.

Architecture: 8 ARM cores, Immortalis-G925 MC11 graphics, NPU (50 TOPS)

Display: 14″ WQXGA+

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Available in October 2025 starting at $699.

Predator Helios 18P AI

Gaming model with top configuration.

Display: 18″ mini-LED 4K

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX

RAM: up to 192GB ECC

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

Cooling system: dual 6th generation AeroBlade fans

Designed for professional gamers and heavy-duty tasks.

Acer Nitro V 16

A more affordable gaming solution with productive components.

Display: 16″, 2560×1600, 180 Hz, full coverage sRGB

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 270H

RAM: up to 32 GB DDR5-5600

SSD: up to 2 TB

Video card: RTX 5070

The price starts at $999, sales will begin in November 2025. The Nitro V 16S version will cost from $1099.

