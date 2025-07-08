70% users stopped visiting websites because of AI suggestions in Google search results08.07.25
Modern journalism is facing a new reality – digital competition and the transition of users to AI services are radically changing the way news is consumed. Search engines no longer guarantee the same level of traffic as more and more people receive news directly through artificial intelligence.
The decline in conversions from search engines
In May 2024, Google launched the AI Overviews function – displaying answers to queries directly in the search results, without the need to go to websites. This significantly reduced the number of clicks on links.
According to Similarweb, the share of search queries that do not lead to transfers to news sites increased from 56% in May 2024 to almost 69% in May 2025. As a result, organic traffic to US news resources has fallen from over 2.3 billion to less than 1.7 billion visits.
Growing interest in news on ChatGPT
In parallel, there has been a sharp increase in news requests via ChatGPT – from January 2024 to May 2025, the number of such requests increased by 212%. Over the same period, transitions from ChatGPT to news sites have increased from less than 1 million to over 25 million – 25 times.
However, despite the impressive growth, transitions from AI platforms have not yet compensated for the losses from the decline in traffic from traditional search.
Who Gets the Most Conversions from ChatGPT
The largest number of conversions from ChatGPT are received by Reuters, NY Post and Business Insider — 8.9%, 7.1% and 6.5% respectively. The New York Times, which is engaged in litigation with OpenAI, showed a modest growth of 3.1%, but remains in the top 10.
The topics that arouse the greatest interest among ChatGPT users are finance, economics, sports, politics and weather, which indicates a desire for a deeper understanding of events.
Media Reaction and Outlook
In response to the calls, Google has offered publishers a new tool called Offerwall for alternative monetization — through micropayments or subscriptions, in addition to or instead of advertising. Some media outlets are experimenting with paywalls, but many have already faced cuts or closures.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged in a recent interview that AI will lead to the disappearance of a number of professions and jobs, underscoring the seriousness of the changes underway.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
70% users stopped visiting websites because of AI suggestions in Google search results artificial intelligence Google search
In May 2024, Google launched the AI Overviews feature – displaying answers to queries directly in the search results, without the need to go to websites.
Moto G100 Pro smartphone with OLED display and a large battery costs $195 Motorola smartphone
Moto G100 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
70% users stopped visiting websites because of AI suggestions in Google search results
Bentley changed emblem design for the fifth time in its history
NVIDIA overtook Apple and Microsoft in capitalization
DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500
Nothing Headphone (1) – company’s first full-size headphones
Warcraft Rumble will no longer be updated by Blizzard
Google open access to AI video generator Veo 3 in Ukraine
Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone becomes new DxOMark champion
Robots firstly play football match in China