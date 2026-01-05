5G in Ukraine will be launched in January  

5G in Ukraine will be launched in January05.01.26
The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced that the launch of fifth-generation networks in Ukraine will take place in the near future. According to him, within a few weeks, a 5G pilot project will begin operating in two Ukrainian cities.
Fedorov said this during a live broadcast on TikTok dedicated to summing up the work of the Ministry of Digital Affairs in 2025. Answering the question about the timing of the implementation of the technology, the Minister emphasized that the process is going faster than many expect. He reported that pilot zones with access to 5G will appear in two cities in January, located in the central parts of settlements. According to Fedorov, this step will be the first important step, after which the technology will be gradually scaled up throughout the country.
Other details of the launch of 5G in Ukraine
The Minister also noted that the deployment of 5G in conditions of a full-scale war is a difficult task. During the launch preparation, it is necessary to take into account the operation of military aviation, radar systems and electronic warfare equipment, since fifth-generation networks use certain frequency ranges and require technical compatibility. Despite these limitations, Fedorov claims, the necessary solutions have already been found, which allows the launch to begin in the near future.
Earlier this year, it was reported that full coverage of 5G networks could cover part of the territory of Ukraine by 2030.
