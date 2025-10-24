40% of new games on Steam didn’t earn $10024.10.25
In 2025, almost 13 thousand games were released on Steam, but for most of them everything ended quietly and unsuccessfully – sales were minimal, and the developers were unable to return even the basic fee for publication.
Polish developer Artur Smerowski, the author of the turn-based RPG Soulash and its sequel Soulash 2, published an analysis by Gamalytic, which shows a disturbing picture of the indie market. According to the data, about 40% of all new releases in 2025 (12,732 games) earned less than $100, about two-thirds – less than $1,000, and only 8% managed to overcome the $100 thousand mark.
At the same time, Steam still uses regional prices at the 2022 exchange rate, which makes many titles more expensive for buyers from some countries.
Steam Game Statistics
According to Gamalytic, 30% of less profitable projects brought in an average of $37, and 47.4% of games sold less than 100 copies. Another 28% – from 100 to 1000 copies. Thus, most developers could not even recoup the $100 that Steam charges for publishing a new game. This amount is returned only if the project earns at least $1000 in gross revenue, which not everyone achieves.
Gamalytic clarifies that it does not have access to Valve’s internal statistics, so the figures may have an error of up to 50%, but the general trend is obvious – the indie game market is oversaturated, and visibility and sales are rapidly falling.
It should be borne in mind that some of these projects are free games without monetization, including fan and experimental works. However, the data demonstrates the scale of the “game going nowhere”: most creators release their projects for the sake of the release itself, not for profit. Even though more and more games are created with the help of AI, reducing costs, the time, resources and effort spent often do not pay off at all.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
40% of new games on Steam didn’t earn $100 financials statistics Steam
In 2025, almost 13 thousand games were released on Steam, but for most of them everything ended quietly and unsuccessfully
Meta will add new fraud protection features to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp messenger Security
Meta has announced new features for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp designed to help users recognize fraudulent messages more quickly
40% of new games on Steam didn’t earn $100
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5 robot vacuum cleaner overcomes thresholds up to 40 mm
OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Atlas – browser with built-in AI
Samsung Galaxy XR is the first mixed reality headset to run the dedicated Android XR OS
Baseus 140W – compact charger with a built-in TFT display
VR KOLO network of virtual reality museums created in Ukraine
Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers
Vodafone to lay underwater internet cable under the Black Sea
ASUS ProArt P16 with professional ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screen, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, RTX 5090 costs UAH 229,999.
Apple still the most valuable company, Nvidia is fastest growing by market capitalization
Razer Phantom White – gaming devices series with transparent case