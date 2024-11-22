3D model editor Blender now has the ability to create realistic metal textures22.11.24
Blender 4.3 has been officially released with major updates covering almost every aspect of the popular 3D editor. The main changes concern improvements to rendering, texturing tools, pencil work, video editor and interface.
One of the key innovations is the new Physical Conductor mode for Eevee, which allows you to more accurately simulate the interaction of light with metal surfaces. This mode is especially useful for creating realistic metal textures. A slider for adjusting textures has also been added, allowing you to create more natural surfaces, such as brick or wood. Eevee has multi-pass layouts, which improve the quality of applying effects to scenes.
Blender Pencil now supports multi-threading, which speeds up work on complex projects. New brushes have been added that are easily transferred between projects, which expands the possibilities of artists. The video editor and compositor have become faster thanks to performance optimizations and the introduction of multi-pass compositing.
The program interface has become more convenient: scalable SVG icons have been added, and the color palette has been improved, making working in Blender more intuitive.
Blender 4.3 is aimed at improving productivity and visual quality, giving professionals and amateurs the tools to create more detailed and realistic projects.
