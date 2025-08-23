2026 Shelby Super Snake-R with 850 HP V8 costs over $225K

The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R debuted at Monterey Car Week as a souped-up version of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The production Mustang Dark Horse already has a 500-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 that can propel the car to 60 mph in about four seconds, but Shelby takes things a step further.

Under the hood of the Super Snake-R is a V8 Coyote with a supercharger, the power has increased to more than 850 hp, which is 20 hp more than the previous Super Snake. The drive is rear, the gearbox is a choice of a 6-speed Tremec manual or a 10-speed automatic.

The car received fully adjustable coilovers, increased-width Michelin tires, alloy wheels and perforated brake discs. A large rear wing was installed to increase downforce. The body acquired aggressive bumpers and carbon fiber panels, five colors are available: Carbonized Gray Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, Oxford White, Race Red and Shadow Black.

The interior is designed in a sporty style: bucket seats with Shelby logos, Alcantara and leather trim, aluminum selector for the version with mechanics. Each car has an individual number on the plates in the cabin. The Super Snake-R weighs 1816 kg, only 53 kg more than the standard Dark Horse.

The starting price of the 2026 Ford Super Snake-R is $ 225,995, including the cost of the donor Mustang Dark Horse. For comparison, the Ford Mustang GTD costs $ 325,000.