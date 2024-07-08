ZTE released the Red Magic Gaming Laptop 16 Pro with a 240 Hz screen and an Intel Core i9 chip at a price of $1,500

In addition to the Red Magic Realm monitor, nubia (a subsidiary of ZTE) also showed off the Red Magic Gaming Laptop 16 Pro. The novelty received a case made of aviation aluminum alloy of the 6th series. The cover of the device has a minimalistic design with the company’s RGB logo.

The laptop is equipped with an RGB-backlit keyboard, which also has a dedicated number pad. The power button functions as a fingerprint scanner. The back of the device houses a host of ports, including power input, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. There are also USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 ports on both sides. The thickness of the laptop is only 13 mm, and the weight is 2.4 kg.

As for the screen, the Red Magic Gaming Laptop 16 Pro features a large 16-inch panel with thin bezels. It has a resolution of 2.5K, a refresh rate of 240 Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The novelty features Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 1080p webcam with a protective shutter.

Under the hood of the Red Magic Gaming Laptop 16 Pro is an Intel Core i9 processor of the 14th generation. There are options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 graphics processors, as well as support for ray tracing. The amount of RAM is up to 32 GB LPDDR5x, and the volume of SSD storage is up to 1 TB. The laptop is equipped with a heat removal system. The novelty is powered by a battery with a capacity of 80 Wh with the help of fast charging of 100 W. The Red Magic Gaming Laptop 16 Pro can already be ordered in China at a price ranging from $1,512 to $1,828.