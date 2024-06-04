Zotac announces its gaming console at Computex. It will be built on the basis of AMD Ryzen 7 8840U04.06.24
The market for portable gaming systems is attracting more and more manufacturers. Recently, the ADATA company announced its intention to present its device at the Computex 2024 exhibition. Similar plans were announced by the Zotac company. Although the company itself did not reveal details about the new product, the information was revealed by the VideoCardz web resource. Foreign colleagues received the specifications of the Zotac Zone portable gaming system.
The Zotac game console is based on the AMD Hawk Point platform. One configuration will use a Ryzen 7 8840U processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The novelty is equipped with a 7-inch touch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 800 cd/m². The device will also have 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB M.2 2280 solid-state drive.
Among the features of the Zotac Zone, it is also worth noting a 48.5 Wh battery that provides approximately 1.25 hours of battery life, USB4 ports, a microSD memory card slot, and manipulators based on Hall sensors. Windows 11 Home will be used as the standard operating system. Zotac emphasizes that the example shown at Computex 2024 is a prototype and the final version of the device may differ.
Zotac Zone is scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter. Suggested pricing will be announced closer to release.
