YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed
YouTube has updated its advanced search tools, adding the ability to exclude Shorts – videos up to three minutes long – from the search results. The update is aimed at users who are looking for longer formats but are faced with an excess of short videos in search results.
A separate parameter has appeared in the filter interface, which allows you to remove Shorts from the search results with one action. This simplifies the search for full-length reviews, lectures and explanatory materials, where the duration and depth of the content are important, rather than short clips.
At the same time, YouTube has revised the names of some controls. The “Sort By” sorting section has been renamed to “Prioritize”, and the “View Count” item is now displayed as “Popularity”. In this, the algorithms take into account not only the number of views, but also additional metrics, including viewing time, which should affect the determination of the relevance of the results.
Along with the new features, the platform has abandoned some of the old options. Users can no longer filter videos uploaded in the last hour or sort content by rating. The updated filters are already rolling out to YouTube users and are available on the web and mobile apps.
