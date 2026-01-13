 

YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed

13.01.26

YouTube Shorts

 

YouTube has updated its advanced search tools, adding the ability to exclude Shorts – videos up to three minutes long – from the search results. The update is aimed at users who are looking for longer formats but are faced with an excess of short videos in search results.

 

A separate parameter has appeared in the filter interface, which allows you to remove Shorts from the search results with one action. This simplifies the search for full-length reviews, lectures and explanatory materials, where the duration and depth of the content are important, rather than short clips.

 

At the same time, YouTube has revised the names of some controls. The “Sort By” sorting section has been renamed to “Prioritize”, and the “View Count” item is now displayed as “Popularity”. In this, the algorithms take into account not only the number of views, but also additional metrics, including viewing time, which should affect the determination of the relevance of the results.

 

Along with the new features, the platform has abandoned some of the old options. Users can no longer filter videos uploaded in the last hour or sort content by rating. The updated filters are already rolling out to YouTube users and are available on the web and mobile apps.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
331
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
5
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
13.01.26 | 07.22
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed  
YouTube Shorts

YouTube has updated its advanced search tools, adding the ability to exclude Shorts – videos up to three minutes long – from the search results.

12.01.26 | 21.35
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine   
Visa Privatbank Navi

Ukraine’s largest bank, PrivatBank, along with Visa and the esports organization NAVI, announced the creation of Ukraine’s first financial ecosystem tailored for gamers and esports.