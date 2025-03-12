YouTube Premium Lite – paid subscription with ads with limited features

Google has launched a new YouTube Premium Lite plan, which is a cheaper version of the paid subscription with limited features. Currently, the plan is only available in the US and costs $7.99 per month. It will also be offered in Thailand, Germany and Australia in the near future.

YouTube Premium Lite allows you to watch videos and listen to podcasts without ads, but the subscription does not include YouTube Music. In addition, users of the new plan will not be able to download videos to their devices or run them in the background – for these features, you need to purchase a standard Premium subscription.

Interestingly, despite the name and description, YouTube Premium Lite does not guarantee a complete absence of ads. They may appear while listening to music, watching Shorts videos or YouTube feeds.