YouTube broadcasts will be available for users aged 16 and over

Starting July 22, 2025, YouTube is introducing new age restrictions for users who want to live stream. The minimum age to start a live stream on their own is now 16 years old. Previously, this bar was set at 13 years old, subject to additional conditions.

Users aged 13 to 15 will still be able to appear on the air, but only if accompanied by an adult. If an adult guide is not available, YouTube reserves the right to disable chat or delete the broadcast entirely. To start a stream from a personal channel, a minor will need an adult manager who will start the broadcast via the Live Control Room and be in the frame during the broadcast.

These changes are part of YouTube’s policy on the safety of minors. It also includes parental control features, restrictions for content intended for children, and guidelines for protecting personal data. The platform emphasizes the importance of privacy for teens and recommends using moderation tools when streaming.

While the new requirements may make it harder for young creators to engage an audience, YouTube insists that online safety remains a priority.