You will unable to sign up for YouTube Premium via VPN

Not only is YouTube encouraging users to upgrade to a Premium subscription instead of using ad blockers, but it’s also taking steps to prevent scams with subscriptions at lower regional prices. Some Reddit users are reporting that their YouTube Premium subscriptions have been suddenly cancelled. What many of the cases have in common is that users used VPNs to subscribe at lower prices available in other countries.

YouTube sets different prices for Premium for different markets, taking into account the purchasing power of the local currency and consumer expectations. Many people have used VPNs to mask their country and gain regional pricing advantages.

Ukraine is one of the most popular countries for such subscriptions. A subscription to YouTube Premium here costs 99 hryvnias per month, which is equivalent to approximately $2.44 at the current exchange rate. At the same time, in the US, the cost of the subscription is $13.99 per month. Thus, using a VPN with a Ukrainian IP address allows you to save more than $100 per year. However, this is now impossible. Reddit users who contacted YouTube support were told that their subscriptions had been canceled due to a mismatch between their subscription location and their current location. They were advised to sign up using local maps and addresses, which would result in regional prices being applied.

Thus, the option of using a VPN to get Ukrainian prices for YouTube Premium is no longer available.