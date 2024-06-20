You will unable to sign up for YouTube Premium via VPN20.06.24
Not only is YouTube encouraging users to upgrade to a Premium subscription instead of using ad blockers, but it’s also taking steps to prevent scams with subscriptions at lower regional prices. Some Reddit users are reporting that their YouTube Premium subscriptions have been suddenly cancelled. What many of the cases have in common is that users used VPNs to subscribe at lower prices available in other countries.
YouTube sets different prices for Premium for different markets, taking into account the purchasing power of the local currency and consumer expectations. Many people have used VPNs to mask their country and gain regional pricing advantages.
Ukraine is one of the most popular countries for such subscriptions. A subscription to YouTube Premium here costs 99 hryvnias per month, which is equivalent to approximately $2.44 at the current exchange rate. At the same time, in the US, the cost of the subscription is $13.99 per month. Thus, using a VPN with a Ukrainian IP address allows you to save more than $100 per year. However, this is now impossible. Reddit users who contacted YouTube support were told that their subscriptions had been canceled due to a mismatch between their subscription location and their current location. They were advised to sign up using local maps and addresses, which would result in regional prices being applied.
Thus, the option of using a VPN to get Ukrainian prices for YouTube Premium is no longer available.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
You will unable to sign up for YouTube Premium via VPNservice VPN YouTube
Thus, the possibility of using a VPN to purchase access to YouTube Premium at Ukrainian prices is no longer available.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched another Telegram chatbotevents in Ukraine Telegram war
The Ukrainian government has added another chatbot for the exchange of citizens’ data. The Ministry of Defense has launched the Army+ chatbot, which is positioned as a consultant for conscripts, military personnel and their families.