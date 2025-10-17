You can recover your Google account with the help of friends

Google has introduced new security tools that should make it easier and safer to recover your accounts if they are hacked, lose your password, or lose your device.

The main innovation is the Recovery Contacts feature, which allows users to designate trusted people (friends or family members) who can verify their identity and help them regain control of their account.

The feature is already available for personal Google accounts and is located in the Security section.

Google does not disclose the technical details of the process, but notes that it is a simple and secure way to restore access when standard methods, such as backup email or SMS, do not work.

Sign in with Mobile Number – login by phone

Another important innovation is Sign in with Mobile Number for Android. With its help, the user can log in to their Google account by phone without entering a password.

If the device is lost, the system will allow you to identify the account and prompt you to enter the screen lock code from your old smartphone, which simplifies the process of restoring access on a new device.

Other security measures

The updates also include Google Messages warnings about dangerous links in spam messages. Key Verifier is a tool for verifying the authenticity of contacts, which helps avoid fake profiles and phishing attacks.

These changes are part of Google’s broader strategy to strengthen user protection against fraud, phishing, and hacking.