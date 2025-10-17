You can recover your Google account with the help of friends17.10.25
Google has introduced new security tools that should make it easier and safer to recover your accounts if they are hacked, lose your password, or lose your device.
The main innovation is the Recovery Contacts feature, which allows users to designate trusted people (friends or family members) who can verify their identity and help them regain control of their account.
The feature is already available for personal Google accounts and is located in the Security section.
Google does not disclose the technical details of the process, but notes that it is a simple and secure way to restore access when standard methods, such as backup email or SMS, do not work.
Sign in with Mobile Number – login by phone
Another important innovation is Sign in with Mobile Number for Android. With its help, the user can log in to their Google account by phone without entering a password.
If the device is lost, the system will allow you to identify the account and prompt you to enter the screen lock code from your old smartphone, which simplifies the process of restoring access on a new device.
Other security measures
The updates also include Google Messages warnings about dangerous links in spam messages. Key Verifier is a tool for verifying the authenticity of contacts, which helps avoid fake profiles and phishing attacks.
These changes are part of Google’s broader strategy to strengthen user protection against fraud, phishing, and hacking.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
You can recover your Google account with the help of friends Google service
Google has introduced new security tools that should make recovering access to accounts easier and more secure
New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,500 Apple augmented reality headsets virtual reality
Apple introduced an updated second-generation Vision Pro headset, which received an M5 chip, a new Dual Knit Band strap, but retained the previous price of $3,500.
You can recover your Google account with the help of friends
New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,500
Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router
Toyota introduced new multimedia system
Apple TV Plus service renamed to Apple TV
Updated Apple iPad Pro tablets also received the M5 chip
Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 processor is 20% more powerful, price the same
Google will allow to hide ads in search
IDC: smartphone market is growing despite trade war
Pebble app store is back up and running
HBO Max is now available in Ukraine for €7.99 per month
Vodafone and lifecell will not charge for traffic in Privat24