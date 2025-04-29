You can now open PDFs on Android without third-party apps29.04.25
Google has finally built a full-fledged PDF reader into the Chrome app for Android, eliminating the need for users to rely on third-party apps like Google Drive.
Previously, when opening PDFs in Chrome, an “Open with” dialog box would appear, prompting you to choose another app. Now, documents open directly in the browser without any additional steps.
While the feature has been in testing since last year, it’s only now starting to roll out widely.
After iOS 18 introduced RCS support, GSMA CTO Tom Van Pelt announced that the next step would be end-to-end encryption of messages between iOS and Android. Six months later, the standard-setting association officially announced the feature, and it will be available to users soon.
End-to-end encryption (E2EE) will be powered by the Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol. This makes RCS the first large-scale messaging service to support E2EE between client implementations from different vendors.
However, the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 release introduced an expanded deep link format and a few other smaller improvements, namely an improved codec for exchanging audio messages and simplified subscription management with business message senders.
The adoption of end-to-end encryption does not remove the previously available RCS messaging features between iOS and Android users. Users will be able to send group messages, share high-quality media, and see read receipts and typing indicators.
Apple told 9to5Mac that it will add end-to-end encryption to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future system updates, but did not provide an exact timeframe.
