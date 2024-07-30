You can now get a military registration document with a QR code through “Diya” web site

The military registration document of a citizen of Ukraine is currently available on the Diya portal. This eliminates the need to visit institutions (TCC) and stand in queues. An electronic document received through the portal has the same legal force as a paper one and can be used for employment and checks at roadblocks.

The electronic document has a QR code, which will allow you to check its authenticity and data from the “Oberig” registry, including information about the reservation. However, the document can be created only if all the necessary information about the person’s smartphone is available in the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

If there is no data in the register, it is impossible to receive a document through “Action”. According to the statement of the Ministry of Digitization of Ukraine, the process of creating an electronic document takes no more than 10 minutes. However, as usual, in the first period after the start of the service, due to overload, it does not work.

A military registration document can be obtained from “Diya” as follows:

Log in to the Diya portal using KEP; Select the “Military registration document” service; Click the “Submit application” button and sign it with an electronic signature.

We would like to remind you that July 16, 2024 was the last day to update military registration data for conscript Ukrainians. After July 16, TCCs will begin sending summonses by mail to the last known place of registration. It will be considered delivered even if you refuse to receive it and do not sign.

Next, another agenda will be sent and after non-arrival, the prosecution procedure will begin. In case of non-compliance – a fine of 17-25 thousand hryvnias. For non-payment – seizure of property, restriction of the right to drive a car.

You can submit registration data to the TCC and the Oberig database via smartphone. Citizens will be able to download information about themselves through the “Reserve+” program for conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

According to the Ministry of Defense, updating data through the program does not automatically issue a referral to the VVK (military medical commission). Such a direction can be issued later, if necessary.

Since mid-June, the application Reserve+ received an electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as a physical one. Authorized persons can scan the QR code and check it online in the Oberig database.