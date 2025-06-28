Xiaomi YU7 has 690 hp, up to 835 km of range. Cost start at $35,30028.06.25
After debuting with the SU7 sedan, Xiaomi has introduced the new YU7 electric crossover. The model is positioned as an alternative to the segment leaders, including the Tesla Model Y, and offers impressive specifications at a relatively low cost.
The crossover, which is almost 5 meters long (4999 mm), has a wheelbase of 3000 mm, which has a positive effect on the interior space. The design is based on the Armor-Cage body made of a combination of aluminum and steel alloys, including a power frame made of steel with a strength of 2200 MPa. To increase the level of safety, the batteries are covered with a bulletproof protective layer. As standard, the YU7 is equipped with a LiDAR sensor and 4D radar, which are involved in the driver assistance system.
The car’s interior features a 1.1-meter-wide panoramic Mini-LED HyperVision display with a brightness of up to 1200 nits, which combines the functions of the instrument panel, multimedia system and control unit. The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chip is responsible for computing. The car also supports UWB-based digital key via iPhone and voice control from the outside via XiaoAI assistant.
The front seats are equipped with heating, cooling, massage and deep reclining functions. The rear seats fold down to a near-flat position. The cabin also features a mini-fridge and a Dolby Atmos-enabled speaker system with 25 built-in speakers.
Xiaomi YU7 is offered in three versions: with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, batteries of 96.5 and 101.7 kWh, power from 320 to 690 hp. Depending on the modification, the range is from 760 to 835 km according to the CLTC cycle. Acceleration to 100 km/h varies from 5.88 to 3.23 seconds. It supports 800-volt architecture and ultra-fast charging – from 10% to 80% in 12-21 minutes.
The basic version costs $35,300, the maximum – $45,970. Against the background of competitors with similar characteristics, the model looks like Xiaomi’s aggressive step towards the mass segment of electric vehicles.
