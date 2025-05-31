Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km31.05.25
Xiaomi has officially introduced the YU7 crossover, which became the first SUV in the company’s lineup. This model continues the success of the SU7 sedan, sales of which exceeded 258 thousand units in 14 months. In April alone, the company delivered 28 thousand of these cars.
Xiaomi YU7 is a high-performance electric crossover with an emphasis on aerodynamics and premium comfort. The branded “shark” front part received headlights in the form of spreading water drops, and the body is equipped with the largest one-piece aluminum hood among serial models. Particular attention was paid to air flow control: the design includes many ventilation channels, active louvers and optimized discs, which allowed to achieve a drag coefficient of only 0.245.
In terms of size, the Xiaomi YU7 is close to the Tesla Model X: the length is almost 5 meters, and the wheelbase is 3 meters. monitor for passengers. The front seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and equipped with a massage function, and the rear ones are adjustable in tilt and supplemented with individual climate control.
The Xiaomi YU7 is based on a single electric motor with a capacity of 320 hp with acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 240 km/h. The range reaches 835 kilometers on the CLTC cycle. The more advanced Pro and Max versions feature two engines with all-wheel drive. The Pro produces 496 hp, accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and can travel up to 760 kilometers. The Max offers 690 hp, accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, a top speed of 253 km/h and a range of up to 770 kilometers. Fast charging allows you to fill up to 80% of the battery capacity in 12 minutes, and in 15 minutes to get a range of up to 620 kilometers.
The Xiaomi YU7 has a pneumatic suspension with the ability to change the ground clearance up to 222 mm. It is also equipped with adaptive shock absorbers and a Brembo braking system. A complex of roof-mounted lidar, radar, HD cameras and ultrasonic sensors is responsible for safety and partially automated driving.
While Xiaomi has not disclosed exact prices, the company’s founder Lei Jun has denied rumors about starting at 200 thousand yuan. According to him, the cost of the YU7 will be 60-70 thousand yuan higher than that of the Tesla Model Y, which costs from 263,500 yuan in China. It is expected that the final price will be announced in July. Thus, the Xiaomi YU7 becomes a serious contender in the premium electric SUV segment, offering a combination of modern technology, comfort and performance.
Xiaomi YU7 Versions and Specifications:
YU7 (base):
- Single engine: 320 hp (235 kW), 528 N m
- 0-100 km/h in 5.9 s, max. speed – 240 km/h
- Battery: 96.3 kWh, range (CLTC) – 835 km
YU7 Pro:
- Dual engines, all-wheel drive: 496 hp (365 kW), 690 N m
- 0–100 km/h in 4.3 seconds
- Range – 760 km
YU7 Max:
- Dual engines, all-wheel drive: 690 hp (508 kW), 866 N m
- 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, max. speed – 253 km/h
- Battery: 101.7 kW h, range – 770 km
