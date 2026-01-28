  

Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro – compact Hi-Fi speaker with Bluetooth

28.01.26

Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro

 

Xiaomi has released the Sound 2 Pro Hi-Fi speaker system, which is slightly more affordable than the flagship Sound 2 Max, while still offering high-quality sound in a more compact form factor. The new product features a metal body, a redesigned acoustic architecture, and support for modern connectivity standards.

 

The speaker features a two-way configuration with separate drivers. A 40-watt midwoofer handles bass and midrange frequencies, while a 20-watt tweeter handles high frequencies. The system’s total power reaches 60 watts, making the Sound 2 Pro one of the most powerful solutions in the midrange segment. This frequency separation ensures more precise and clear sound compared to previous models in the line.

 

Connectivity and Compatibility

 

The Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, and is equipped with RCA and USB-C ports for connecting analog and digital audio sources. This allows the speaker to be used with TVs, laptops, and other audio equipment. Users can also link up to four Sound 2 Pro speakers to create a larger audio system.

 

Design and Construction

 

The design of the new product follows the Sound 2 Max style—clean lines, a metal grille, and a minimalist appearance. Its reduced dimensions make it ideal for placement in small spaces. According to the manufacturer, the metal casing not only increases durability but also reduces vibration, improving sound quality.

 

The speaker seamlessly integrates into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem, allowing you to use it with other Xiaomi devices and control playback through proprietary services.

 

Price and Availability

 

The Xiaomi Sound 2 Pro is now available in China for around $200 (converted from Chinese yuan). There is currently no information on an international release.


