Xiaomi sold 200,000 electric car SU7 less than for year23.03.25
Xiaomi, known for its smartphones, is making inroads into the automotive industry. Less than a year after the launch of the SU7 electric car, deliveries have reached 200,000 units.
The first 100,000 cars were delivered in 229 days, and the next 100,000 in just 119 days, despite limited sales in the domestic Chinese market. The anniversary car was given to a young couple who chose a special red color dedicated to the company’s 15th anniversary.
The Xiaomi SU7 line includes several versions: standard, Pro and Max, with prices ranging from $29,840 to $41,422. There is also a premium version, the SU7 Ultra, which starts at $73,190.
By the end of 2024, Xiaomi had delivered over 135,000 vehicles and aims to increase volumes to 350,000 units in 2025. Order lead times currently exceed 30 weeks, but the company is actively expanding production and plans to enter the international market by 2027. The success of the SU7 confirms Xiaomi’s potential in the field of electric vehicles.
Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show car movie
The film is directed by Phil Churchward, who previously worked on Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Filming is set to take place in the summer of 2024 and is being distributed by Amazon Media EU.
