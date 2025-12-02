Xiaomi S40 Pro with 15,000 Pa power goes on sale in Europe  

Xiaomi S40 Pro with 15,000 Pa power goes on sale in Europe02.12.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new robot vacuum cleaner S40 Pro to the European market, which has become a noticeable update to the series. This model is an improved version of the basic S40, released a few weeks ago.
The Xiaomi S40 Pro robot vacuum cleaner has a suction power of up to 15,000 Pa, which is 50% higher compared to the standard version. This power allows the device to effectively cope not only with dust and fine debris, but also with more complex contaminants.
Xiaomi S40 Pro Features
The Xiaomi S40 Pro vacuum cleaner supports both dry and wet cleaning, as well as multi-room scenarios for simultaneous cleaning of several rooms. The design includes a roller brush with anti-tangle hair protection, a side brush for cleaning along walls and two mops rotating at a speed of up to 180 revolutions per minute. A feature of the S40 Pro is a retractable nozzle that allows you to clean hard-to-reach corners where dirt usually remains.
For wet cleaning, three levels of water supply are provided, which allows you to adjust the intensity of the work. When carpets are detected, the mop automatically rises so that the surface does not get wet. The robot is able to overcome thresholds up to 20 mm high.
The S40 Pro is equipped with an advanced room mapping system and supports voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. However, this model does not have a self-cleaning function. The Xiaomi S40 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is already available in European stores for about 300 euros.
