Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones will receive updates for 5 years

Xiaomi has announced an extension of the software support period for its smartphones and tablets.

While previously most devices received HyperOS updates for three years, the company is now increasing this period to five years. The new terms apply not only to future models, but also to devices already released under the Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco brands.

According to the profile resource XiaomiTime, the manufacturer officially guarantees software updates for a longer period than before. This is a five-year support period, which covers both HyperOS shell updates and related system improvements. The company discloses detailed support parameters for individual lines and models through its official channels and partner sources.

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi 15T/Xiaomi 15T Pro: until 2031;

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: until 2031;

Xiaomi 14T/Xiaomi 14T Pro: until 2029;

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: until 2029;

Xiaomi MIX Flip: until 2029;

Xiaomi 13T/Xiaomi 13T Pro: until 2028;

Xiaomi 13 Ultra/Xiaomi 13: until 2028;

Xiaomi 13 Lite: until 2027;

Xiaomi 12T/Xiaomi 12T Pro: 9 more months;

Xiaomi 12/Xiaomi 12 Pro: more 2 months;

Xiaomi Pad 7: until 2031;

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro: until 2029.

Redmi:

Redmi 15: until 2031;

Redmi 13C: until 2031;

Redmi 15 5G: until 2031;

Redmi Note 14: until 2031;

Redmi 14C: until 2028;

Redmi Note 13 series: until 2028;

Redmi A5: until 2029;

Redmi 12: until 2027;

Redmi Note 12 5G: 2 months;

Redmi 12C: 2 months;

Redmi Pad 2: until 2032;

Redmi Pad 2 4G: until 2032;

Redmi Pad 2 Pro/Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: until 2029.

Poco: